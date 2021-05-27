The Beatles Get Back, Pushed Back?
There are rumblings that the new Beatles documentary, Get Back, produced by Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson, may be pushed back for a second time.
Originally scheduled to open in theaters last August 31st, it’s been moved to August 27th of this year, but now that may change. A source close to the project says it is likely to be delayed again with everything “up in the air” due to the pandemic.
The same is true for the accompanying book, which according to Amazon, will be published on October 15th.
Meanwhile, a Russian website has the film coming out on DVD on October 31st.
No word yet from The Beatles on exactly what is going on.
And, for those out of the loop, the film is based primarily on unreleased footage captured during the 1969 making of their Let It Be album.