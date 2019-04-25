The 23 Funniest Marvel Film Quotes Ever (So Far)

Ahead of Avengers: Endgame hitting theaters this weekend, BuzzFeed has compiled a list of some of the funniest quotes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far. Here are 10 of them (see full list at the link):

“Make a move, Reindeer Games.” — Tony Stark/Iron Man, The Avengers(2012) “I don’t know if you’ve been in a fight before, but there’s not usually this much talking.” — Sam Wilson/Falcon, Captain America: Civil War (2016) “Does anybody have any orange slices?” — Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War (2016) “That man is playing Galaga! Thought we wouldn’t notice, but we did.” — Tony Stark/Iron Man, The Avengers (2012) “This drink; I like it! Another!” — Thor, Thor (2011) “Nothing goes over my head. My reflexes are too fast. I would catch it.” — Drax, Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) “We’re just like Kevin Bacon.” — Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) “Dude, you’re embarrassing me in front of the wizards.” — Tony Stark/Iron Man, Avengers: Infinity War (2018) “It’s like a pirate had a baby with an angel.” — Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War(2018) “He’s a friend from work!” — Thor, Thor: Ragnarok, (2017) Get the FULL list HERE.