The 2020 Record Store Day List Is Out

The complete list for Record Store Day 2020 is out.
The full list is available on the Record Store Day site, and here’s a selection of the bigger releases coming on April 18th.
The Allman Brothers Band – Fillmore West 1-31-71 – 2-LP set. The complete live concert from the Fillmore West on January 31st, 1971.
Badflower – “The Jester / Everybody Wants To Rule The World” – 12-inch picture disc. This includes an acoustic take on their hit and a Tears for Fears cover.
Bastille – All This Blood – 2-LP set. The group’s debut album gets its first vinyl release with the second LP featuring a slew of bonus tracks.
Beck – “No Distraction”/”Uneventful Days” – 7-inch single. This had a never-before-heard Khruangbin remix for “No Distraction” as well as St. Vincent‘s remix of “Uneventful Days.”
David Bowie – ChangesNowBowie – LP or CD – This is the live set Bowie recorded in November 1996 for the BBC to be aired on his 50th birthday.
David Bowie – I’m Only Dancing (Soul Tour 74) – 2LP or 2CD – This is a previously unreleased live album from Bowie’s fall 1974 tour.
Brandi Carlile – A Rooster Says – 12-inch single. This has two Soundgarden covers — “Black Hole Sun” and “Searching With My Good Eye Closed.”
Cheap Trick – Out to Get You – 2LP. This is a previously unreleased live set recorded in Los Angeles in 1977.
Alice Cooper – Live at the Apollo Theatre, Glasgow, 19-02-82 – 2-LP set. This is a previously unreleased live set.
Def Leppard – Rock ‘N Roll Hall of Fame – LP. This is the complete five song performance from Def Leppard’s Hall of Fame inauguration.
Billie Eilish – Live at Third Man Records – LP. This is Eilish’s acoustic show that was released last year only at Third Man Records stores.
Fleetwood Mac – The Alternate Rumours – LP. An album of alternate takes mirroring the original album.
Grateful Dead – Buffalo 5/9/77 – 5-LP set. This box set features one of the most popular bootlegs in the band’s history.
Elton John – Elton John: 50th Anniversary Edition – 2-LP set. This includes the original album plus demos and B-sides.
John Lennon – “Instant Karma 2020 Ultimate Remix” – 7-inch single. This is a band new mix of Lennon’s 1970 solo single.
Post Malone – “Goodbyes,” “Souvenier De Sant-Trupes,” “Sunflower,” “Wow” – 3-inch singles. These are singles created for the Record Store Day record player.
Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding – 2-LP set. His 2019 album finally gets released on vinyl.
Paul McCartney – McCartney: 50th Anniversary Edition – LP. This is a new half-speed mastered version of McCartney’s solo debut.
My Chemical Romance – Life on the Murder Scene – LP. This is the first vinyl appearance of the band’s 2006 live compilation.
Pink Floyd – “Arnold Layne” (Live at Syd Barrett Tribute, 2007) – 7-inch single. This is the last performance that David Gilmour, Nick Mason and Richard Wright did together.
Pretenders – Live! At the Paradise Theater, Boston 1980 – LP. This was previously a promo-only “Warner Bros. Music Show” release.
Keith Richards – “Hate It When You Leave”/”Key to the Highway” – 7-inch single. This features a track that was only released on the Japanese version of the album Main Offender.
Spoon – All the Weird Kids Up Front (More Best of Spoon) – LP. This is a companion to Everything Hits at Once: The Best of Spoon with a tracklist submitted by and voted on by fans.
Cat Stevens – “But I Might Die Tonight” – 7-inch single. This contains a previously unreleased version made for the movie Deep End.
U2 – 11 O’Clock Tick Tock – 12-inch single. This replica of U2’s first single for Island Records and two previously unreleased live recordings from the band’s September 1980 show at the London Marquee.
Roger Waters – The Wall Live in Berlin – 2-LP set. The 1990 all-star concert with performances by The Band, Van Morrison and Cyndi Lauper makes its vinyl debut.
The Who – Odds and Sods: Expanded – 2-LP set. This has the original LP of rarities plus 14 bonus tracks not included on the 1988 CD reissue.