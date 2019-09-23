The 2019 Emmy Awards Winners

While there wasn’t a host for the Emmy Awards Sunday night there were a lot of winners (and losers). Here’s the full list is case ya missed it:
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Stephen Root (Barry)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
WINNER: Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Tony Hale (Veep)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Sarah Goldberg (Barry)
Sian Clifford (Fleabag)
Olivia Coleman (Fleabag)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
WINNER: Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Anna Chlumsky (Veep)
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Alec Berg, Bill Hader, Barry, “ronny/lily”
WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag, “Episode 1”
Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, Stacy Osei-Kuffor, PEN15, “Anna Ishii-Peters”
Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, Russian Doll, “Nothing in This World Is Easy”
Josh Siegal, Dylan Morgan, The Good Place, “Janet(s)”
David Mandel, Veep, “Veep”
Directing for a Comedy Series
Alec Berg, Barry, “The Audition”
Bill Hader, Barry, “ronny/lilly”
WINNER: Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag, “Episode 1”
Mark Cendrowski, The Big Bang Theory, “The Stockholm Syndrome”
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “All Alone”
Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “We’re Going to the Catskills!”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson (black-ish)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
WINNER: Bill Hader (Barry)
Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It!
WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
WINNER: Patricia Arquette, The Act
Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
Directing for a Limited Series
Stephen Frears, A Very English Scandal
WINNER: Johan Renck, Chernobyl
Ben Stiller, Escape at Dannemora
Jessica Yu, Fosse/Verdon
Thomas Kail, Fosse/Verdon
Ava DuVernay, When They See Us
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)
Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora)
WINNER: Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)
Asante Blackk (When They See Us)
John Leguizamo (When They See Us)
Michael K. Williams (When They See Us)
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series Or Movie
Russell T Davies, A Very English Scandal
WINNER: Craig Mazin, Chernobyl
Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin, Jerry Stahl, Escape at Dannemora, “Episode 6”
Brett Johsnon, Michael Tolkin, Escape at Dannemora, “Episode 7”
Steven Levenson, Joel Fields, Fosse/Verdon, “Providence”
Ava DuVernay, When They See Us, “Part Four”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Mahershala Ali (True Detective)
Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora)
Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
WINNER: Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)
Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)
Outstanding Television Movie
WINNER: Bandersnatch, Black Mirror
Brexit
Deadwood: The Movie
King Lear
My Dinner with Herve
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)
Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)
Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)
Joey King (The Act)
Niecy Nash (When They See Us)
WINNER: Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
Outstanding Limited Series
WINNER: Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
Documentary Now!
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
WINNER: Saturday Night Live
Who Is America?
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
Alex Buono, Rhys Thomas, Documentary Now!
Derek Waters, Drunk History
Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
WINNER: Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live
Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino, Dan Mazer, Who is America?
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)
Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)
WINNER: Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
Michael Kelly (House of Cards)
Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul, “Winner”
Jed Mercurio, Bodyguard, “Episode 1”
David Benioff, D. B. Weiss, Game of Thrones, “The Iron Throne”
Bruce Miller, Kira Snyder, The Handmaid’s Tale, “Holly”
Emerald Fennell, Killing Eve, “Nice and Neat”
WINNER: Jesse Armstrong, Succession, “Nobody is Ever Missing”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)
Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)
Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)
Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
WINNER: Julia Garner (Ozark)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
WINNER: Billy Porter (Pose)
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones, “The Iron Throne”
David Nutter, Game of Thrones, “The Last of the Starks”
Miguel Sapochnik, Game of Thrones, “The Long Night”
Daina Reed, The Handmaid’s Tale, “Holly”
WINNER: Jason Bateman, Ozark, “Reparations”
Adam McKay, Succession, “Celebration”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)
WINNER: Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Mandy Moore (This Is Us)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Robin Wright (House of Cards)
Outstanding Comedy Series
Barry
WINNER: Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
WINNER: Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us