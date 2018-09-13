The 1975 shares new “A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships” song, “Sincerity Is Scary”

Dirty Hit

The 1975 has debuted another new track from their upcoming album, A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships. The horn-laden, choir-backed tune comes with a very 1975-ish title — “Sincerity Is Scary” — and is streaming now on YouTube.

“Sincerity Is Scary” follows the previously released A Brief Inquiry tracks “Give Yourself a Try,” “TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME” and “Love It If We Made It.” The whole album arrives November 30.

The 1975 also plans to release another album, Notes on a Conditional Form, next spring.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

New Chris Cornell music coming next week? Live collection focusing on Tom Petty’s 1997 Fillmore residency being considered, says Mike Campbell New Smashing Pumpkins song “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)” due out Friday Alice in Chains’ Sean Kinney to play drums on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Read an excerpt from Flea’s memoir, “Acid for Children,” due out in November Foo Fighters to perform at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles charity event