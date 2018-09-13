The 1975 shares new “A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships” song, “Sincerity Is Scary”

The 1975 has debuted another new track from their upcoming album, A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships. The horn-laden, choir-backed tune comes with a very 1975-ish title — “Sincerity Is Scary” — and is streaming now on YouTube.

“Sincerity Is Scary” follows the previously released A Brief Inquiry tracks “Give Yourself a Try,” “TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME” and “Love It If We Made It.” The whole album arrives November 30.

The 1975 also plans to release another album, Notes on a Conditional Form, next spring.

