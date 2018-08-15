The 1975 premieres new track, “TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME”

As promised, The 1975 has delivered a new track called “TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME.” The clubby, ’80s-esque tune is available now for digital download.

“TOOTIME” will appear on The 1975’s forthcoming album A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships, due out this fall. It follows the previously released songs “Love It If We Made It” and “Give Yourself a Try.”

In addition to A Brief Inquiry, The 1975 plans to release another album, Notes on a Conditional Form, next spring.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.