The 1975 premieres new track, “TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME”

Credit: Vijat Mohindra

As promised, The 1975 has delivered a new track called “TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME.” The clubby, ’80s-esque tune is available now for digital download.

“TOOTIME” will appear on The 1975’s forthcoming album A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships, due out this fall. It follows the previously released songs “Love It If We Made It” and “Give Yourself a Try.”

In addition to A Brief Inquiry, The 1975 plans to release another album, Notes on a Conditional Form, next spring.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Here’s a music video of Iggy Pop eating a burger Paul McCartney releases new single, “Fuh You”; unveils full track list of “Egypt Station” Adele shares story of her best friend, who was diagnosed with postpartum psychosis Restored version of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Imagine” film to be screened in theaters in September Go Your Own Way: Lindsey Buckingham plans solo tour, career-spanning solo compilation New Bishop Briggs track “Baby” coming this Friday