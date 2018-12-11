The 1975 notches top-five “Billboard” 200 debut with “A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships”

The 1975‘s new album, A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships, debuts in the top five on this week’s Billboard 200. The third studio effort from the English band lands at number four on the chart with a total of 66,000 equivalent album units, 48,000 of which were traditional album sales.

A Brief Inquiry is the follow-up to The 1975’s elaborately titled 2016 album, I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.

The 1975 will launch a U.S. tour in support of A Brief Inquiry April 15 in Phoenix.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.