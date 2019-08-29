That’s Professor Matthew McConaughey to you…
Matthew McConaughey is heading back to school, except this time around, he’ll be standing at the front of the class.
USA Today reports that the Oscar-winner is joining his alma mater, the University of Texas at Austin, as a film professor this fall.
In a press release, McConaughey says, “It’s the class I wish I would have had when I was in film school. Working in the classroom with these students gives me a chance to prepare them.”
McConaughey has been a visiting instructor at the school since 2015.