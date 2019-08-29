      Weather Alert

That’s Professor Matthew McConaughey to you…

(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Matthew McConaughey is heading back to school, except this time around, he’ll be standing at the front of the class.

USA Today reports that the Oscar-winner is joining his alma mater, the University of Texas at Austin, as a film professor this fall.

In a press release, McConaughey says, “It’s the class I wish I would have had when I was in film school. Working in the classroom with these students gives me a chance to prepare them.”

McConaughey has been a visiting instructor at the school since 2015.

