That time Matt Maeson accidentally wrote the chorus to “Iris” by Goo Goo Dolls

Songwriting is hard, even if you’re a Billboard chart-topping artist like Matt Maeson.
Speaking to ABC Audio, the “Cringe” singer recalls one particularly unfruitful writing session that ended with some accidental plagiarism.
“I did a writing session one time, and we spent, like, four hours working on this song,” Maeson explains. “We were, like, ‘This song is so sick, this is the song, dude.’”
Perhaps they felt that way because what they had written was, in fact, the chorus to the Goo Goo Dolls hit “Iris.”
“We all just made the connection at the same time,” Maeson remembers. “It was just, like, ‘Well, that’s four hours down the drain.’”
Maeson’s debut album, Bank on the Funeral, features 12 songs that are decidedly not “Iris” by Goo Goo Dolls, including “Cringe,” which, like “Iris,” reached number one on Billboard‘s Alternative Songs chart.
You can catch Maeson on his upcoming fall tour, kicking off October 14 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.