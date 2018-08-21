Test your Muse knowledge for chance to be in upcoming video

Think you know Muse? Now’s your chance to put that knowledge to the test, and win the chance to be in one of the band’s videos.

The British rockers have launched a quiz that asks you to “name all the recurring themes and cultural references” in the band’s recent trio of videos: “Something Human,” “Thought Contagion” and “Dig Down.”

The winner of the contest will win a trip to Los Angeles to be a part of a video shoot for a new Muse song in September. To enter, visit VideoQuiz.Muse.mu.

Muse is currently working on a new album, the follow-up to 2015’s Drones. It’s due out in November.

