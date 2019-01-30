TerraCycle, a company known for recycling hard-to-recycle items is about to unveil zero-waste packaging. Working with big-name consumer product companies, TerraCycle is set to launch a few pilot programs this year around New York City and Paris that features everyday products in reusable containers. The company is working with Procter & Gamble, Nestle, PepsiCo, Unilever and others on reusable packaging that will be available through an e-commerce site. When you order something like deodorant or mouthwash, you’ll pay a deposit on the bottle. The order will arrive in a reusable tote, and when you use the product up, put the empty containers in the tote, then the full tote is picked up by a UPS driver.

TerraCycle set to launch refillable container program

Photo courtesy of TerraCycle and Loop