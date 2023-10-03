Teen Triumphs Over Brain Tumor: Cleveland Clinic Throws Heartwarming Homecoming Dance for Her, Now Thriving After Surgery

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

1. Here’s a crazy coincidence: A couple in Florida just had their third kid last month. And all three of their daughters share the same birthday.

Their daughter Jasmine was born September 3rd, 2020 . . . their second daughter Jessica was born a year later on September 3rd, 2021 . . . and their new baby Juliet arrived on September 3rd last month. None of them were planned C-sections. They were all natural births.

2. A 104-year-old woman in Chicago named Dorothy Hoffner just broke a world record. She’s the oldest person to ever go skydiving. The previous record was a 103-year-old Swedish woman who went skydiving last year. (Here’s the video.)

3. .

www.shaneco.com

-Mitch-