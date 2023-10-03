101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

Teen Triumphs Over Brain Tumor: Cleveland Clinic Throws Heartwarming Homecoming Dance for Her, Now Thriving After Surgery

Share
Teen Triumphs Over Brain Tumor: Cleveland Clinic Throws Heartwarming Homecoming Dance for Her, Now Thriving After Surgery
Getty Images

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company   “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

 

1.  Here’s a crazy coincidence:  A couple in Florida just had their third kid last month.  And all three of their daughters share the same birthday.

Their daughter Jasmine was born September 3rd, 2020 . . . their second daughter Jessica was born a year later on September 3rd, 2021 . . . and their new baby Juliet arrived on September 3rd last month.  None of them were planned C-sections.  They were all natural births.

 

2.  A 104-year-old woman in Chicago named Dorothy Hoffner just broke a world record.  She’s the oldest person to ever go skydiving.  The previous record was a 103-year-old Swedish woman who went skydiving last year.  (Here’s the video.)

 

3. .

www.shaneco.com

 

-Mitch-

#Trending

1

U2 At The Sphere Las Vegas Grand Prize Winner!
2

Raw and loose local music from Stoner COntrol - KINKs Homegrown Discovery
3

New Music from U2 Just Dropped: "Atomic City"
4

Canadian Firefighters Save 'Lucky' Pup from Rooftop Peril!
5

KINK's PNC Live Studio Throwback - Pink Martini

Recently Played

LoserBeck
3:21am
Fire For YouCannons
3:18am
Let My Love Open The DoorPete Townshend
3:15am
PlushStone Temple Pilots
3:10am
Dancing With Your ShadowsPhillip Phillips
3:07am
View Full Playlist