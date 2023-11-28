Teen Hero Saves Toddler from Near-Drowning on Thanksgiving with Quick-Thinking CPR, Sparks Miraculous Recovery!

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

1. Someone gave a food bank near Seattle $800,000 to help them expand and move into a bigger facility. The donor was described as a “generous businessman” who wants to remain anonymous.

2. A 15-year-old girl in California named Madison Atkinson was a HERO on Thanksgiving, after she helped a three-year-old relative, who was found floating face down in a pool. The little girl’s uncle pulled her out, but didn’t know CPR.

Madison stepped in and started performing CPR, which she’d learned in a sports medicine class. After a couple minutes, the little girl opened her eyes and started breathing again. She’s since made a full recovery.

3. Japan just hosted the first World Cup for picking up garbage. (???) It’s a real sport someone came up with in 2008 called SpoGomi. (spuh-GO-mee) It’s a mash-up of the Japanese words for “sport” and “trash-picking.”

Each team of three people has 45 minutes to clean up as much litter as they can, but you’re not allowed to run. You can only speed-walk.

21 countries, including the U.S., took part in the inaugural SpoGomi World Cup in Tokyo last Wednesday. A team from the U.K. took home the title this time. Across two 45-minute sessions, they collected more than 125 pounds of garbage.

-Mitch-

