Tears for Fears joins Weezer on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ for their “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” cover

If you didn’t catch it last weekend in person or streaming, no worries: Weezer reprised their surprise Coachella performance with Tears for Fears on Monday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Rivers Cuomo and company were joined by Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal, whose song “Everybody Rules the World” is featured on Weezer’s Teal Album covers collection.

This past weekend, Weezer thrilled fans during their Coachella set when they brought out Tears for Fears to assist them during their performance of the 80’s hit.

Afterward, Weezer thanked the duo on Twitter and later tweeted, “You might see more of this happening w/ @tearsforfears…on @JimmyKimmelLive,” alongside a photo of their Coachella collaboration.

Weezer also tweeted an onstage and backstage photo of their Kimmel collaboration.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

