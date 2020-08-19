Tears for Fears: A Seedy Reissue
Tears for Fears jump on the expanded-deluxe reissue bandwagon for Seeds of Love — the album will be released in several edition on October 9th.
The super-deluxe box set packs four CDs — including 22 unreleased tracks from demo sessions, live jams, along with a definitive set of b-sides, and rare mixes. There’s also a Blu-Ray, which tells the story of how the project came to be.
Among the rarities is “Rhythm of Life,” which didn’t make it onto Seeds of Love and was later given to Oleta Adams for her Circle of One album.
Roland Orzabal reflects, “Out of all our albums, I’d probably rank it highest. I think it surprised a lot of people, a lot of our peers as well, people who maybe we were being compared to in the mid-Eighties.” Co-founder Curt Smith adds, “The tracks I liked then, I still like now. ‘Woman in Chains,’ ‘Badman’s Song,’ ‘Sowing the Seeds of Love,’ and ‘Advice For The Young At Heart’ have all stuck around. We still play those live.”