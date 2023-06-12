101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

Teacher Retires After 31 Years And Departs In Helicopter (And More Good News)

1.  An elementary teacher in Montana just retired after 31 years, and she celebrated by leaving her last day . . . in a HELICOPTER.  It’s unclear why she chose a helicopter, she just said it’s something she always said she’d do.  A bunch of students and teachers were there when she boarded the helicopter to send her off.

 

 

 

 

2.  Alabama has an official state cookie.  It’s called the “Yellowhammer Cookie,” and it was created by Mary Claire Cook, a fourth grade student from Montgomery.  There was a contest to determine a state cookie . . . and Mary won.  The Yellowhammer features two oatmeal cookies with peanut butter filling between.

 

 

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey just signed it into law earlier this month.

 

 

-Mitch-

 

