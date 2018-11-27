When you’re traveling, do you take along your own water bottle to fill up? If not, is it because you’re not sure where to find good sources of drinking water? Well, there’s now an app for that. The app, called Tap, is available globally on Android and iOS with an index of 34,000 refill locations in over 30 countries. The app was inspired by a bad experience drinking from an airport water fountain, so entrepreneur Samuel Rosen had the idea to make clean drinking water easier to find. Rosen and his team built a mobile app that indexes the locations of clean drinking water around the world. They GPS tagged the locations in their area, then rely on crowdsourcing and participating organizations to tag refill stations elsewhere. Tap’s network of refill stations includes public water fountains, restaurants, cafes and even natural springs.

