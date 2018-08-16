Tangled Up in Bob: Dylan lines up fall U.S. tour

After visiting Europe earlier in the year, Bob Dylan is now in the middle of a tour of the Far East, Australia and New Zealand — but come the fall, he’ll be bringing his show back to the U.S.

The folk-rock legend’s stateside tour kicks off October 4 in Phoenix, Arizona, and is mapped out through a November 17 concert in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Tickets for all the shows are available now, except for the Atlantic City concert, which goes on sale to the public starting this Friday, August 17.

Bob’s next show takes place Saturday in Sydney, Australia, and his Down Under trek wraps up August 28, in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Last month, Dylan released an archival compilation called Live 1962-1966: Rare Performances from The Copyright Collections as a two-CD set and digital download. The 28-track album features various concert performances dating from the early years of the Bob’s career.

Here are all of Dylan’s upcoming U.S. shows:

10/4 — Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre

10/5 — Tucson, AZ, Tucson Music Hall

10/7 — Albuquerque, NM, Kiva Auditorium

10/9 — Midland, TX, Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

10/10 — Irving, TX, The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory

10/12 — Tulsa, OK, River Spirit Casino Resort

10/13 — Thackerville, OK, WinStar World Casino and Resort

10/14 — Sugar Land, TX, Smart Financial Centre

10/16 — Lafayette, LA, Heymann Center

10/17 — Mobile, AL, Mobile Saenger Theatre

10/19 — St. Augustine, FL, St. Augustine Amphitheatre

10/20 — Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall

10/21 — Sarasota, FL, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

10/23 — Fort Myers, FL, Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

10/24 — Fort Lauderdale, FL, Broward Center for the Performing Arts

10/26 — Orlando, FL, Walt Disney Theater – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

10/27 — Macon, GA, Macon City Auditorium

10/28 — Chattanooga, TN, Tivoli Theatre

10/30 — Huntsville, AL, Mark C. Smith Concert Hall – Von Braun Center

10/31 — Knoxville, TN, Tennessee Theatre

11/2 — Asheville, NC, Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

11/3 — Durham, NC, Durham Performing Arts Center

11/4 — North Charleston, SC, North Charleston Performing Arts Center

11/6 — Savannah, GA, Johnny Mercer Theatre

11/7 — Augusta, GA, The Bell Auditorium

11/9 — Charlotte, NC, Ovens Auditorium

11/10 — Roanoke, VA, Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

11/11 — Richmond, KY, EKU Center for the Arts

11/17 — Atlantic City, NJ, Hard Rock Hotel

