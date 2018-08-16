Tangled Up in Bob: Dylan lines up fall U.S. tour

After visiting Europe earlier in the year, Bob Dylan is now in the middle of a tour of the Far East, Australia and New Zealand — but come the fall, he’ll be bringing his show back to the U.S.
The folk-rock legend’s stateside tour kicks off October 4 in Phoenix, Arizona, and is mapped out through a November 17 concert in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Tickets for all the shows are available now, except for the Atlantic City concert, which goes on sale to the public starting this Friday, August 17.
Bob’s next show takes place Saturday in Sydney, Australia, and his Down Under trek wraps up August 28, in Christchurch, New Zealand.
Last month, Dylan released an archival compilation called Live 1962-1966: Rare Performances from The Copyright Collections as a two-CD set and digital download. The 28-track album features various concert performances dating from the early years of the Bob’s career.
Here are all of Dylan’s upcoming U.S. shows:
10/4 — Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre
10/5 — Tucson, AZ, Tucson Music Hall
10/7 — Albuquerque, NM, Kiva Auditorium
10/9 — Midland, TX, Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center
10/10 — Irving, TX, The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory
10/12 — Tulsa, OK, River Spirit Casino Resort
10/13 — Thackerville, OK, WinStar World Casino and Resort
10/14 — Sugar Land, TX, Smart Financial Centre
10/16 — Lafayette, LA, Heymann Center
10/17 — Mobile, AL, Mobile Saenger Theatre
10/19 — St. Augustine, FL, St. Augustine Amphitheatre
10/20 — Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall
10/21 — Sarasota, FL, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
10/23 — Fort Myers, FL, Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
10/24 — Fort Lauderdale, FL, Broward Center for the Performing Arts
10/26 — Orlando, FL, Walt Disney Theater – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
10/27 — Macon, GA, Macon City Auditorium
10/28 — Chattanooga, TN, Tivoli Theatre
10/30 — Huntsville, AL, Mark C. Smith Concert Hall – Von Braun Center
10/31 — Knoxville, TN, Tennessee Theatre
11/2 — Asheville, NC, Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
11/3 — Durham, NC, Durham Performing Arts Center
11/4 — North Charleston, SC, North Charleston Performing Arts Center
11/6 — Savannah, GA, Johnny Mercer Theatre
11/7 — Augusta, GA, The Bell Auditorium
11/9 — Charlotte, NC, Ovens Auditorium
11/10 — Roanoke, VA, Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
11/11 — Richmond, KY, EKU Center for the Arts
11/17 — Atlantic City, NJ, Hard Rock Hotel
