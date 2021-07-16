Tame Impala Fly Away Rules 2021

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE
Tame Impala Los Angeles Fly Away
These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).
Sponsor(s): All participating KINK.FM and Interscope Records
Listen to 101.9 KINK beginning Friday, July 16th through Friday July 23rd, 2021 for us to play the Tame Impala song “Elephant” When we play “Elephant” by Tame Impala, caller 10 at 503-733-KINK wins tickets to the show here in Portland on the Moda Center on September 12th, 2021. All Portland show winners will be qualified to win the grand prize fly-away trip to Los Angeles to see Tame Impala at the Hollywood Bowl in November 2021.
One random qualifier will be chosen at random to be the Grand Prize Winner and will be contacted via the phone number they submitted upon entering the contest to win the Portland Tame Impala tickets. If contact is made with the randomly chosen qualifier, will be awarded one (1) flyaway to see Tame Impala in Los Angeles, California.
Odds of winning are based on the total number of entries.
Decisions of Station management with respect to the Promotion are final.
Winner will be randomly selected from the pool of participating qualifiers.
