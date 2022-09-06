101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

Take your unwanted apples and pears to Portland Cider!

Share

Do you have excess fruit from your apple or pear trees? Don’t let them go to waste, drop them off at Portland Cider! Once again, the cider company is asking residents to drop off up to 40 pounds of fallen, edible fruit to their Clackamas Taproom any Saturday this month. Everyone who drops off fruit gets a voucher for a pint of their PDX Community Cider that’s made from donated fruit. Not only does this keep fruit from getting wasted, but proceeds from the cider goes to Hunger-Free Schools, a Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon program that works to bring free meals to kids in K-12 schools across the state. The non-profit also connects people to nutrition programs and raises awareness about hunger. Last year they raised over $13,000 and over the past six years, a total of $47,500. 

Clackamas Taproom

8925 SE Jannsen Road, Building F

Drop-off hours are 9am-3pm

Read more here

 

 

#Trending

1

Vortex PDX Song of the Week - Anna Tivel
2

Dave Grohls 1997 guitar going up for auction
3

Arctic Monkeys continue lounge sound with new track 'There'd Better Be A Mirrorball'
4

KINKs Vortex Song of the Week - MAITA
5

Thursday's Good News!

Recently Played

In The Air TonightPhil Collins
11:44am
Stick SeasonNoah Kahan
11:41am
Standing Outside A Broken Phone Booth...Primitive Radio Gods
11:31am
Night MovesBob Seger
11:25am
Stressed OutTwenty One Pilots
11:22am
View Full Playlist