Take your unwanted apples and pears to Portland Cider!

Do you have excess fruit from your apple or pear trees? Don’t let them go to waste, drop them off at Portland Cider! Once again, the cider company is asking residents to drop off up to 40 pounds of fallen, edible fruit to their Clackamas Taproom any Saturday this month. Everyone who drops off fruit gets a voucher for a pint of their PDX Community Cider that’s made from donated fruit. Not only does this keep fruit from getting wasted, but proceeds from the cider goes to Hunger-Free Schools, a Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon program that works to bring free meals to kids in K-12 schools across the state. The non-profit also connects people to nutrition programs and raises awareness about hunger. Last year they raised over $13,000 and over the past six years, a total of $47,500.

Clackamas Taproom

8925 SE Jannsen Road, Building F

Drop-off hours are 9am-3pm

Read more here