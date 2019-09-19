Take your shoes off at home and other ways to reduce toxins
We all want our homes to be clean and free of toxins, and there are a few key things you can do every day to keep your home staying that way. One of the most important things you can do is to leave your shoes at the door. Shoes track in more than just dirt. More than 400,000 units of bacteria are found on the bottoms of shoes making them dirtier than a toilet seat. Our pets’ paws are no different, they’re tracking all sorts of dirt and fecal matter on their paws. Wipe them clean when they come in too. Another thing you should do when you come home is wash your hands, this will also help keep colds and flu at bay this winter.
