Take us back to church: Hozier announces new EP “Nina Cried Power”

After years of waiting, Hozier fans finally got some good news: The Irish singer is dropping a new EP next week.

On Instagram, Hozier posted a note that read, “Thrilled to announce my new EP Nina Cried Power will be released on September 6. Can’t wait to share these songs with you. Many thanks and much love.”

Nina Cried Power is Hozier’s first collection of new songs since his acclaimed 2014 self-titled debut, which produced the global hit “Take Me to Church.” In 2016, he released a single called “Better Love,” from the soundtrack of the movie The Legend of Tarzan.

According to Rolling Stone, the EP’s title track was inspired by singers who made protest songs part of their repertoire, such as Curtis Mayfield, Marvin Gaye and especially Nina Simone. Hozier recruited R&B legend Mavis Staples to sing with him on the track. He tells Rolling Stone, “The fights that took place 100 years ago or 200 years ago for whatever — civil rights or workers’ right etc. — don’t stop. There is no final victory.”

Hozier will launch a North American tour on September 15 in Ottawa, Ontario, which will include stops at the Pilgrimage Festival in Tennessee on September 22 and the Austin City Limits Festival the weekends of October 5 and October 12. The tour wraps up October 22 in Vancouver.

The singer, born Andrew Hozier Byrne, will warm up for the tour with three “live rehearsal shows” in Dublin, Ireland on September 3, 5 and 7th, with all proceeds going to three different charities. He’ll also do a London show on September 11 to benefit the charity War Child UK.

