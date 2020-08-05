Take the Tom Petty quiz to get new Tom Petty music
Tom Petty’s estate has shared a previously unheard song, “There Goes Angela (Dream Away),” that was recorded during the Wildflowers sessions.
The only catch is that hearing it requires successfully completing a five-question quiz on Petty’s website.
Wildflowers was originally envisioned as a double album and Petty was forced to cut several songs when it was cut down to a single LP. Some of the lost songs appeared on the She’s the One soundtrack in 1996, but others were placed into Petty’s archive and never heard by the public. At the time of his death in 2017, Petty was plotting out a massive Wildflowers box set that would have restored his original vision for the album.
