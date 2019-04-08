Take care of your lawn and garden without pesticides

You can have a beautiful yard and garden without the pesticides. If a green lawn is what you’re after, one of the best ways to feed the soil is by leaving your grass clippings on the ground when you mow. Over-seed to fill in places where weeds are trying to make their home. And when it comes time to watering, it’s best to water the roots deeply., several inches down, to maintain a healthy lawn. Watering deeply and less frequently encourages deep roots. Now’s a good time to pull weeds from your flower garden. The ground is soft with all of the rain and weeds come out easier. I’m also getting ready to lay down a thick layer of mulch. Mulch helps to keep the weeds at bay, retains moisture and organic mulches break down over time and contribute to soil health.

