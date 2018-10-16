Taiwan to go single-use plastic free by 2030

Taiwan is going all in and going single-use plastic-free by 2030. The country announced a ban on all single-use plastics and once the ban’s in place, items like plastic grocery bags, disposable beverage cups, takeout food containers and straws will be no longer be available. Taiwan’s EPA has laid out a road map, starting in 2020 bags, food containers and utensils will be banned and additional fees will be imposed by 2025. There will be the usual complaints from citizens and tourists, but think about how clean their country will be once it completely kicks into effect. Taiwan has a clear plan towards their ultimate goal … less litter lying around, less trash to go to the landfill and cleaner beaches.

