Sustainable fashion tips

I’m recycling a New Year’s resolution from a few years ago and I’m not buying any new clothes in 2019. When I did it a few years ago, I did end up buying a few items, but what I found is that there was a real thoughtfulness about my purchases. The items filled a specific need. There’s a big buzz about decluttering right now, not buying something is the first step in decluttering. So this year I’m focused on repairing a few items that need it. I may also go through my clothes, picking out a few items that I want to get rid of and see if I can organize a clothing swap with some friends. And if I do find another hole in my wardrobe, I’m sure I can find something secondhand. I’ve got more sustainable fashion ideas at kink dot fm.

https://www.treehugger.com/sustainable-fashion/7-rs-sustainable-fashion.html