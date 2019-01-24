Surprise! Weezer has everyone from Toto to TLC covered with new “The Teal Album”

Weezer fans are waking up to a surprise Thursday morning: The band has just released Weezer (The Teal Album), a collection of cover songs.

Of course, it features Weezer’s hit cover of Toto’s “Africa” but also “No Scrubs” by TLC, “Happy Together” by The Turtles, “Take on Me” from a-ha, Michael Jackson‘s “Billie Jean”, “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” by The Eurythmics, and more.

Appropriately, the cover of the album shows Rivers Cuomo and the boys rocking some pastel-colored outfits that would have looked right at home on the set of Miami Vice, recalling the era that gave us many of the tracks.

The band is still set to release a new album of original music, Weezer (The Black Album), on March 1, 2019.

Here’s the track listing for Weezer (The Teal Album):

“Africa” (Toto)

“Everybody Wants to Rule the World” (Tears for Fears)

“Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)” (The Eurythmics)

“Take On Me” (a-ha)

“Happy Together” (The Turtles)

“Paranoid” (Black Sabbath)

“Mr. Blue Sky” (Electric Light Orchestra)

“No Scrubs” (TLC)

“Billie Jean” (Michael Jackson)

“Stand By Me” (Ben E. King)

As previously reported, Weezer has announced a 2019 tour with Pixies, set to begin March 8 in Louisville, Kentucky. The two bands previously toured together this past summer.

However, Weezer won’t be joined by the alt-rockers on some overseas dates, which have just been announced:

6/29 — London, UK, O2 Academy Brixton

7/2 — Hamburg, DE, Stadtpark

7/4 — Utrecht, HL, Tivoli Vredenburg

7/7 — Bologna, Italy, Sonic Park

7/8 — Zurich, CH, Xtra

Visit Weezer.com for ticket info.