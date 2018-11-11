Last week the Supreme Court declined to stop a lawsuit filed by activists who say the government isn’t doing enough to prevent climate change. The trial was scheduled to begin in Eugene last week, but the same court temporarily halted the trial a few weeks ago. But the high court told the Trump administration that the government can still petition a lower court to dismiss the case as the government had asked the Supreme Court to do. The case against the government was brought by 21 people, ages 11 to 22, who argue that government officials have known for more than 50 years that carbon pollution from fossil fuels was causing climate change and that policies on oil and gas deprive them of life, liberty and property. One of the lawyers for the group said that they have asked for an immediate status conference to get the case back on track for trial in the next week.

Supreme Court rules climate change lawsuit can continue