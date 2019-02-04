Super Bowl’s Most-Shazamed moments may surprise you

Say what you want about Maroon 5‘s Super Bowl halftime show, there’s no denying it was packed with hits. In fact, almost every song they played was a sizeable hit, which is why the song identifying app Shazam’s list of the “Most-Shazamed moments” of the Super Bowl is somewhat surprising.

The #1 Most-Shazamed moment came when Maroon 5 was performing “Moves Like Jagger.” That’s one of the band’s best-known, most-publicized tracks, in addition to being one of their four #1 hits. Even people who detest Maroon 5 probably know that song.

The second-most Shazamed moment of the telecast was the band’s performance of “She Will Be Loved” — that’s a bit more understandable, since the song came out back in 2004.

The third top moment was “Sugar” — which is kinda weird, since that was #2 hit less than four years ago, and its video has racked up nearly three billion views since.

The songs that rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi performed all made the list of the top 10 most-Shazamed moments: Scott’s #1 hit “Sicko Mode,” Big Boi’s “Kryptonite” and “The Way You Move,” the latter of which was #1 hit for Big Boi’s duo Outkast.

Coming in at #10 on the list was a song that didn’t appear in the halftime show at all: Bob Dylan’s 1963 classic “Blowin’ in the Wind,” which was used in a Budweiser ad.

Here’s the full list:

1. Maroon 5, “Moves Like Jagger,” Halftime Show

2. Maroon 5, “She Will be Loved,” Halftime Show

3. Maroon 5, “Sugar,” Halftime Show

4. Maroon 5, “This Love,” Halftime Show

5. Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE,” Halftime Show

6. Maroon 5, “Harder to Breathe,” Halftime Show

7. Big Boi, “Kryptonite,” Halftime Show

8. Maroon 5, “Girls Like You,” Halftime Show

9. Big Boi, Sleepy Brown, & Maroon 5, “The Way You Move,” Halftime Show

10. Bob Dylan, “Blowin’ in the Wind,” Commercial

