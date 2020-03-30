Stream 101.9 KINK on a Smart Speaker near you…
Things are changing by the minute for all of us…as social distancing plans keep evolving you’re doing your best to stay healthy. We’re working hard to keep you connected to Portland and the Northwest, as we get through this together.
Here’s how you can stay connected at home:
Ask your Alexa or Google device to “101-9 KINK.”
Watch Jared show you how to active the skill on your Amazon Echo devise.
Stream us live by clicking the big play button at the top of this page… or the free Radio.com, iHeartRadio or Tune-In Radio apps.