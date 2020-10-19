STREAM: Tom Petty – Wildflowers & All the Rest
(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
101.9 KINK is proud to celebrate Tom Petty’s 70th birthday and the expanded reissue of 1994’s Wildflowers — Wildflowers & All the Rest
This show features songs off Wildflowers like “It’s Good to Be King” and “You Don’t Know How It Feels,” along with some of the previously unreleased material, including the new single, “Leave Virginia Alone.”
Listen for an interview conducted with Tom in 1994 when Wildflowers was first released, as well as new interviews with Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench of The Heartbreakers.