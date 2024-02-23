Stray Cat Crashes Wedding And Finds Her New Forever Home With Bride and Groom

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

1. Back in September, a stray cat rudely and loudly crashed a couple’s outdoor wedding, when it wouldn’t stop meowing during the groom’s wedding vows.

The couple, Cara and Matt Hamdan, are big-time cat-people, and so when they heard that the cat had been caught by the venue a couple weeks later, they knew they needed to adopt her. The cat, Daisy, is now part of their family.

(Here’s a recent update from “Good Morning America“, and here’s the original video.)

2. L.A. firefighters were able to rescue a 1,200-pound horse who sank into a sinkhole that opened up on someone’s property. The horse was in mild distress, but she was otherwise okay. And she got some carrots afterward.

(Here’s an EXCELLENT play-by-play of the situation from one of the firefighters. And here she is getting a bath after they pulled her out.)

3. The odds are LONG that a person’s wallet that had gone overboard in the ocean would be found almost a YEAR later on the beach.

The odds are REALLY long that you would find your OWN wallet on a beach a year after you’d dropped it in the water. But that’s what happened to one woman in Canada. She said everything was in good shape, expect the zipper was corroded.

(Here she is sharing her story, and here’s the TikTok of her discovery.)

www.shaneco.com