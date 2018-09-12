Strategies to reduce meat consumption

I read a statistic recently that said that there are fewer vegetarians than 20 years ago but people are eating less meat. More people are becoming ‘flexitarians’, incorporating meatless meals or dishes, and eating less meat for various reasons. If you’ve been trying to reduce the amount of meat you eat, but not quite sure how to go about it, here are a few tips. Start with some of your favorite meals, but make them meat-less. Make veggie lasagna, burritos, soups and salads. Next, try vegetarian options when you’re out to eat and have one or two days a week that are meat-less. See how your body feels and make sure you’re getting enough protein on those veggie days. If you want to branch out and be experimental, take a cooking class or connect with others on blogs and social media for tips.

Ways to reduce meat consumption