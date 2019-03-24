Stopping food waste in my house is a constant concern. Some days I do well and sometimes, not so much. But there are things I always try to keep top-of-mind. It starts before I go to the grocery store. I take a quick look to see what I have so I don’t buy more but also, so I can plan a meal or two around it. When I get to the store, I make sure I’m not buying too much of something that may spoil before it’s finished. Once home, storing food correctly helps. There are foods that produce a gas while they’re ripening and that can make other foods spoil more quickly. I save leftovers in clear containers so they’re easily identifiable and there’s usually one night a week where we eat the leftovers.

Stopping food waste is a constant battle