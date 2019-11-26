Stop buying these items to reduce your waste
I’m not zero waste, nobody is, but that doesn’t stop many of us to aspire to be zero-wasters. Along the journey there are a handful of things that people who are looking to reduce their waste eliminate. Of course, the big ones are exchanging reusable water bottles and coffee mugs with disposable ones. It may take a few weeks to get into the habit, but once you’re there, it’s easy to maintain. Paper towels are something I stopped buying years ago. We have a stack of rags made from old towels and clothes, it was an easy swap. Bees wax wraps make a great plastic wrap alternative, but I’ve always just put things in covered jars or dishes instead. Dryer sheets gross me out because of all the chemicals added, wool dryer balls last for over 100 washes and are better for your clothes.
