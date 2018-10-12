Sting and Shaggy team up for “Miami Vice”-inspired video for their song “Gotta Get Back My Baby”

Sting and Shaggy star in a Miami Vice-inspired video for their new collaborative tune “Gotta Get Back My Baby,” which premiered Thursday on ETOnline.com.

“It’s a funny, lighthearted video with a bit of action in it, and stunts,” Sting says in a making-of video about the clip.

In the video, the two artists portray Miami detectives who are sent on a mission to apprehend “the most dangerous woman in America” at a club in South Beach.

Sting’s character, who happens to be retiring that day, tells their captain — portrayed by tough-guy actor Stephen Bauer — that in order for him and his partner to complete their task, they’ll need to borrow his sports car, a Fiat Abarth-Spider.

The captain agrees, but before letting Sting and Shaggy leave on their assignment, he warns, “If anything happens to that Spider…”

The video then shows the duo driving through Miami heading to the club, intercut with footage of the two lip-syncing to the song. Sting and Shaggy eventually park outside of the club, but as they shoot the breeze, they don’t notice that the dangerous woman they’re looking for has entered the nightspot.

Inside the club, she proceeds to beat up a bunch of the guys, even kicking one of them right through a wall. This finally draws the cops’ attention, but when they enter the club through the crumbled wall, they hear someone speeding away…in the captain’s precious Spider.

As the video ends, Sting says, “What are we gonna tell the captain?”

Shaggy replies, “It wasn’t me,” a humorous reference to his 2000 chart-topping hit.

“Gotta Get Back My Baby” appears on Sting and Shaggy’s 2018 collaborative album, 44/876. The duo’s U.S. tour in support of the record continues this Friday, October 12, in Rancho Mirage, California.

