Sting to perform on New Year’s Eve TV special

Sting is among the artists who will help close out 2018 with a performance on talk show host Steve Harvey‘s New Year’s Eve special, airing on Fox.

Harvey will host the show live in New York City’s Times Square alongside TV personality Maria Menounos. Other performers on the bill include U.K. alt-rockers Florence + the Machine, “Blurred Lines” singer Robin Thicke, country star Jason Aldean, Colombian artist Juanes and pop group Why Don’t We.

You can tune in to Fox’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square starting at 8 p.m. ET on December 31.

Sting spent much of the past year promoting 44/876, his reggae-flavored collaborative album with Jamaican-born singer Shaggy. Looking ahead to 2019, the former Police frontman has lined up a tour of Europe in June and July called the My Songs Tour.

