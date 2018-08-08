Stevie Nicks to appear in upcoming season of “American Horror Story”

Back in 2014, Stevie Nicks appeared as herself in not one but two episodes of the FX series American Horror Story: Coven. Now the Fleetwood Mac singer will be returning for the new season of the show, American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy announced the news Tuesday in a post on his Twitter feed. “Guess who’s coming back for AHS APOCALYPSE?” Murphy wrote. “Taissa Farmiga, Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy and….Stevie Nicks. So thrilled the family is together again!”

Nicks, along with Farmiga, Sidibe, Rabe and Conroy, all appeared in episodes of Coven, the third season of American Horror Story, which focused on a group of witches. AHS: Apocalypse has been described as a “crossover” between Coven and the first season of the show, known as Murder House.

In her first appearance on AHS: Coven, Stevie performed her Fleetwood Mac classic “Rhiannon,” and is introduced to the young witch — and huge Nicks fan — Misty Day, portrayed by Rabe. In the second, Nicks is shown lip-synching the 1987 Fleetwood Mac tune “Seven Wonders.”

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres September 12 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

