Stevie Nicks illness forces Fleetwood Mac to cancel Jazz Fest gig, postpone tour dates

Last week, it was announced that Fleetwood Mac would replace The Rolling Stones at this year’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival while Mick Jagger recovers from surgery. Well, now the festival needs yet another new headline act: Fleetwood Mac has had to drop out for medical reasons, too.

“Due to the illness of Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac has just announced the postponement of four upcoming North American tour dates and their performance at Jazz Fest on May 2,” the festival tweeted. “Stay tuned for updates about May 2 talent and tickets.”

Fleetwood Mac previously postponed concerts in Boston and Philadelphia, and now, a rep for the band tells Rolling Stone that the final four shows of the North American leg of their tour — in the Canadian cities of Toronto, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Calgary — also will now be rescheduled.

“Stevie Nicks has the flu. While she is feeling better already, management has consulted with her doctors and have decided to reschedule the remaining four shows of their North American tour to allow for her full recovery,” a rep for the band told Rolling Stone.

The six postponed dates will likely be moved to October and November of this year.

Mick Fleetwood has issued his own statement, according to Rolling Stone, saying, “We are having more fun than ever on this current tour, but as we all know, touring life comes with its challenges. The flu has sidelined Stevie for a couple of weeks but she is on the mend and we look forward to getting back out on the road.”

He added, “We so apologize to the fans, but we are working on rescheduling.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.