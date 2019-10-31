Stay Safe Tonight With Taxi/Lyft Coupons From PBOT
The Portland Bureau of Transportation is helping ensure everyone makes it home safely on Halloween.
The Safe Ride Home program is offering people discounts on taxi rides and Lyft rides.
The program is offering coupons for $20 off rides with the following taxi companies:
- Blue Taxi LLC
- Broadway Cab
- Flat Cab
- New Green Cab
- New Rose City Cab
- PDX Yellow Cab
- Radio Cab
- Union Cab
- United Independent Cab
Riders can also get $5 off a Lyft by using promo code PDXBOO19.
The discounts are valid from 4 p.m. Oct. 31 to 4 a.m. Nov. 1.
The taxi coupons are available to download at https://www.portlandoregon.gov/transportation/76611.