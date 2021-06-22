Stay Cool with Cort

You might have heard – it’s going to get HOT this weekend, with temperatures expected to be well above 100 degrees starting Saturday and into the new week.
As someone that is NOT a fan of hot weather (like, 87 degrees is enough for me) – I’ve compiled a list of ways to help keep your cool when things get hot (literally).
And don’t forget – one PERFECT way to kick off your weekend, whether the weather is HOT or NOT… join me every Friday night for KINK’s Party Out of Bounds. That means all 80s and 90s until midnight.