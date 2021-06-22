      Weather Alert

Stay Cool with Cort

You might have heard – it’s going to get HOT this weekend, with temperatures expected to be well above 100 degrees starting Saturday and into the new week.

As someone that is NOT a fan of hot weather (like, 87 degrees is enough for me) – I’ve compiled a list of ways to help keep your cool when things get hot (literally).

  • Drink Water. Like, lots and lots of it.
  • Dress appropriately. Permission to wear shorts.
  • Avoid the sun between 11am to 2pm. There’s no reason to run errands during the hottest time of the day.
  • Keep your house cool.  Don’t open blinds or windows during the hottest time of the day.
  • Eat a popsicle. They’re not just for kids!
  • Get spicy. Well, eat spicy. Eating spicy food has been shown to help cool the body down.  But don’t be crazy.
  • Freeze your bedsheets.  I know. It sounds crazy. But if you don’t have AC, or bedroom gets crazy hot during the day – cold bedsheets, straight from the freezer, can hit the spot!
  • Wear sunscreen.  I know this won’t help cool you down, but it can help prevent getting burned.

And don't forget – one PERFECT way to kick off your weekend, whether the weather is HOT or NOT… join me every Friday night for KINK's Party Out of Bounds. That means all 80s and 90s until midnight.

