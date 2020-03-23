Stay At Home Order – Where Can I Go?

Business offices and nonprofits, though employees “shall facilitate” telecommuting “to the maximum extent possible”
Bars, brew pubs, cafes, restaurants and wine bars and other similar establishments – only for delivery or pick-up orders
Childcare facilities with a limit of 10 children who are the same each day. Priority must be given to children of medical or emergency frontline responders
The order also calls on retail stores that remain open — other than grocery, pharmacy and health and medical care services — to designate an employee to enforce social distancing policies.
These businesses must close:
Amusement parks
Aquariums
Arcades
Art galleries, which are open without appointments
Boutiques
Bowling alleys
Childcare facilities that cannot limit children to 10 who are the same every day. The order is in place from March 25 through April 28.
Cosmetic shops
Fraternal organizations facilities
Furniture stores
Gyms and fitness studios
Hair salons and barbershops
Hookah bars
Indoor party places, including jumping gyms and laser tag
Jewelry shops and boutiques, unless they use pick-up or delivery services
Malls, both indoor and outdoor
Medical and facial spas, day spas and massage therapy services
Museums
Nail and tanning salons
Non-tribal card rooms
Outdoor sports courts
Playgrounds
Pools
Private and public campgrounds
Senior activity centers
Social and private clubs
Skate parks
Skating rinks
Ski resorts
State executive branch offices and buildings “shall close to the maximum extent possible”
Tattoo and piercing parlors
Tennis clubs
Theaters
Yoga studios
Youth clubs
*Reported from Oregonlive