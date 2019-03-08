If you’re thinking about planting a vegetable garden this year for the first time, here are a couple of tips to keep in mind. One of the most important things to keep in mind is daylight. You’ll want to plant somewhere they’ll get at least six hours of direct sunshine. Planting in a convenient spot is a good idea. It’ll make it easier to keep an eye on everything and to water. I don’t know all of the chemistry behind having good soil, but I do know that adding compost and manure is a good idea. Once things start growing, it’s important to keep plants well watered and to remove weeds when they pop up.

Starting a veggie garden for the first time?