Starbucks Barista Who Was Berated By A Customer Is Getting A Big Payday
This certainly worked out well for one of persons involved…the Starbucks barista who was publicly shamed by a customer who refused to wear a mask now has nearly $80,000 coming his way. 24-year-old Lenin Gutierrez was working at a San Diego Starbucks a week ago when a woman who wasn’t wearing a mask came in to order. He politely asked her if she had a face mask — which is the required store policy — the woman then flipped him off, starting swearing, and took a picture of him to post on Facebook. The woman’s post said in part, “Meet Lenin from Starbucks who refused to serve me cause I’m not wearing a mask. Next time I will wait for the cops”. Someone decided to start a GoFundMe page for Lenin to thank him for simply doing his job…the hope was the page would raise $250 bucks…at last check, more than $80,000.00 has been raised! Lenin is incredibly grateful and says he plans to purse a career in dance and the money will help with schooling. So the takeaway is, if you are going to be a ridiculous pain-in-the-rump, if someone asks you to put on a mask, maybe you should just stay at home.
-Mitch-