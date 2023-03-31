101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

Spring 2023 Cash Contest Rules

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE SPRING 2023 CASH CONTEST 

*This is a National Contest

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.  A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.   

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).  

PLEASE CLICK ON THE BELOW LINK TO VIEW THE COMPLETE RULES FOR THE NATIONAL SPRING 2023 CASH CONTEST.

https://www.alphamediausa.com/alpha-cash-contest-spring-2023-rules/ 

FOR SPANISH VERSION: https://alphamediausa.com/alpha-cash-contest-spring-2023-spanish-rules 

 

