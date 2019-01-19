Spend “7 Minutes” with “Be Alright” singer Dean Lewis’ new single

The track, another preview of his upcoming debut album, was inspired by a disagreement Dean had with a girl in a London taxicab. “The song is about meeting someone, making memories and then feeling regret,” he says.

“It’s been seven minutes since I’ve lost the girl of my dreams/It’s been half an hour now since I dropped you home/And I’m driving past the places we both know,” Dean sings on the track.

“Is it too late to turn around?/I’m already halfway out of town/Now I know how I let you down/Oh, I finally figured it out/I forgot to love you.”

Dean will make his debut on The Ellen DeGeneres Show next Wednesday, January 23. He’ll kick off his North American headlining tour February 12 in L.A.

Meanwhile, “Be Alright” has been certified gold and has notched over a billion streams globally.

