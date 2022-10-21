101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

Sounds from Portland – Excellent new music from Alex Crowson

Our thanks to Chris Young with Vortex Music Magazine for all of the years of bringing local music to KINK radio. I am so thankful to know someone like Chris. His passion and dedication to the local music scene is so needed for local arts. Good luck to Chris on your next adventure in life.

I am super stoked to welcome in Dan Cable who is going to assist with the curration of the Homegrown Discovery. Dan also hosts a podcast DAN CABLE PRESENTS you can check out – HERE

More about:
ALEX CROWSON
DAN CABLE
homegrown
local music
locals
pdx
vortex

