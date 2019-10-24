      Weather Alert

Someone Robbed Billie Eilish

In case you missed it, Billie Eilish lost her ring while performing at Austin City Limits over the weekend. The “Bad Guy” singer took to the stage to announce that her ring was “stolen,” however, a concertgoer says she returned the ring.

A video was released by another concert goer who caught a fan asking security to pick up the ring and hand it to her, which he did.

TMZ spoke with the woman who allegedly “stole” the ring and although she admits the video looks “shady” she says she took a picture with the ring then turned it over to security.

The diamond ring is worth less than $100, but it’s unclear if Billie has gotten the ring back.

See the video here, warning there are some profanities.

TAGS
$100 acl austin city limits billy eilish corey foley costume jewelry mitch elliott ring tmz Video
#Trending
Episode 32 features Betty Shelley / Reduce Your Waste Project
Episode 34 features Kim Smith / Sociology Instructor at PCC and Programs Coordinator at GPSEN
Episode 31 features Patrick Morgan / Metro's Recycling Information Hotline
Episode 33 features Corey Omey and Joe Wachunas / Solar Oregon
Series 2: #10 Mike Zupan - Zupan's Markets