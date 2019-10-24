Someone Robbed Billie Eilish
In case you missed it, Billie Eilish lost her ring while performing at Austin City Limits over the weekend. The “Bad Guy” singer took to the stage to announce that her ring was “stolen,” however, a concertgoer says she returned the ring.
A video was released by another concert goer who caught a fan asking security to pick up the ring and hand it to her, which he did.
TMZ spoke with the woman who allegedly “stole” the ring and although she admits the video looks “shady” she says she took a picture with the ring then turned it over to security.
The diamond ring is worth less than $100, but it’s unclear if Billie has gotten the ring back.
See the video here, warning there are some profanities.