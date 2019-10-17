      Weather Alert

Solar Oregon is hosting a tour of net-zero homes on Saturday

Did you know residential buildings account for about a quarter of all energy usage in Oregon?  This week is Sustainable Building Week and Solar Oregon, along with green builders, architects and nonprofits are guiding a tour of zero energy and ‘path to zero’ homes in Portland. Find out what it’s like to live in a net zero home and explore over a dozen ultra-efficient homes. You’ll learn all of the simple, accessible and innovative strategies that homeowners use to get to zero. The Goal Zero Tour is Saturday from 10am to 4pm and features a dozen homes in North, Northeast and Southeast Portland. Also on the tour are the Tillamook Row apartments by Green Hammer.

