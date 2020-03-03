Solar farms hold a lot of promise
There’s a new trend in farming, solar farms. Solar farms are farms that feature solar panels with plants growing beneath , between and around rows of photovoltaic panels. Installing solar panels where you plant crops have a couple of advantages. First, utilities will often pay for kilowatt hours and often, neighbors can buy into the project. Second, crops planted under solar panels use less water because the shaded soil retains more moisture. There are challenges like infrastructure and machines that can navigate the structures. But solar farms hold promise.
Solar farms hold a lot of promise